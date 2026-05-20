Rising Gas Prices Impact Summer Travel Plans Across U.S.

Many Americans are rethinking summer travel as gas prices climb, with families adjusting vacation plans to manage higher costs.

High gasoline prices are forcing many Americans to reevaluate their summer vacation plans, with families across the country adjusting routes, destinations, and travel budgets to cope with increased costs at the pump.

Gas Prices Climb Ahead of Summer Travel Season

As the busy summer travel season kicks off, U.S. drivers are facing higher fuel costs compared to previous years. Both weekly national averages from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and AAA gas price data show a steady rise in prices since early spring. This trend reflects a combination of factors, including seasonal demand increases, refinery maintenance, and fluctuations in global oil markets.

As of mid-May, the national average for regular gasoline is hovering around $3.60 per gallon, up from about $3.40 at the start of spring, according to AAA's interactive maps.

is hovering around $3.60 per gallon, up from about $3.40 at the start of spring, according to AAA's interactive maps. Some regions, such as California and parts of the Northeast, report prices above $4.00 per gallon.

Data from the EIA confirm these increases are in line with seasonal trends but remain below the record highs seen during the summer of 2022.

Travelers Adjust Plans to Manage Costs

According to Florida Today, many U.S. households are reconsidering their travel plans in response to the higher costs. Some travelers are shortening the distance of their road trips, opting for destinations closer to home, or considering alternative transportation methods such as trains or buses.

These changes are consistent with broader travel behavior patterns documented in the National Household Travel Survey, which shows that fuel costs are a significant factor in vacation planning, especially for families with fixed budgets.

Day trips and local attractions are becoming more popular as families look to save money on fuel.

are becoming more popular as families look to save money on fuel. Some travelers are delaying or downsizing longer vacations, cutting back on the number of stops, or sharing rides with friends and family.

In some cases, households are switching to more fuel-efficient vehicles or adjusting driving habits to maximize fuel economy.

Economic and Social Factors Influencing Decisions

Rising gasoline prices are not the only factor affecting summer travel plans. Inflation in other areas such as lodging, food, and entertainment is also weighing on vacation budgets, leading to a more cautious approach to discretionary spending.

Research from the U.S. Travel Association's monthly data reports indicates a modest increase in domestic leisure travel compared to last year, but uncertainty over fuel and other costs may temper overall travel volumes.

How Households Are Coping

American households are using a variety of strategies to offset higher fuel prices:

Planning travel during off-peak times to avoid traffic and reduce fuel consumption

Utilizing apps and online tools to find the lowest local gas prices

Bundling errands and combining trips to minimize driving

These approaches align with findings from the U.S. Department of Energy's household vehicle fuel economy data, which shows that even small changes in driving behavior can lead to significant fuel savings over the course of a summer.

Looking Ahead: What to Expect for the Summer Travel Season

While gas prices are not expected to reach the record highs of previous years, they remain a critical variable in summer travel decisions. Economists and travel industry analysts anticipate continued volatility in fuel prices, but also note that pent-up demand for travel remains strong after several years of pandemic-related disruptions.

As the summer unfolds, travelers are likely to continue adapting their plans to balance the desire for leisure and adventure with the realities of higher costs. For those planning road trips or vacations, experts recommend:

Monitoring local gas prices regularly

Booking accommodations and attractions early to secure better rates

Considering alternative destinations that may offer more value for the dollar

Whether through shorter trips, more efficient travel, or creative budgeting, Americans are finding ways to keep the tradition of summer travel alive—even as they keep a close eye on the price at the pump.