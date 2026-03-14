Markets face pressure from surging oil prices and ongoing global tensions, while investors await key earnings from Nvidia and Micron.

U.S. stock markets continued to feel the pressure this week, closing lower for the third consecutive week as oil prices surged and investors braced for extended global conflict. The S&P 500 declined, mirroring widespread concerns over rising energy costs and their potential impact on corporate earnings. Meanwhile, market participants are turning their attention to upcoming financial reports from Nvidia and Micron Technology, two of the tech sector's key players.

Markets Slide on Oil Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

Investor's Business Daily reported that stock indexes were under pressure as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices climbed, reflecting heightened concerns about supply disruptions stemming from ongoing geopolitical tensions. This has contributed to a risk-off mood, with major indices posting their third straight weekly loss. The S&P 500's retreat follows similar trends in international markets, as persistent uncertainties fuel caution among investors.

S&P 500: Fell for the third week in a row, reflecting broad-based market anxiety.

Fell for the third week in a row, reflecting broad-based market anxiety. Oil Prices: WTI crude has surged, with prices approaching multi-month highs.

WTI crude has surged, with prices approaching multi-month highs. Investor Sentiment: Market participants are wary of the potential for prolonged conflict to keep energy prices elevated and pressure profit margins.

Nvidia and Micron in the Spotlight

With volatility high, investor focus is shifting to upcoming earnings from Nvidia and Micron Technology. These reports are seen as key indicators for the semiconductor industry, which has been a driver of market gains in recent quarters. Both companies' results could offer insights into the health of the tech sector amid macroeconomic headwinds.

Nvidia: The company's performance is closely watched after a period of strong growth. Recent financial statements have shown robust revenue expansion, but expectations are high as the sector faces supply chain and demand challenges.

The company's performance is closely watched after a period of strong growth. Recent financial statements have shown robust revenue expansion, but expectations are high as the sector faces supply chain and demand challenges. Micron Technology: Also set to report soon, Micron's numbers will be scrutinized for clues about memory chip demand and broader tech spending. Historical revenue trends show cyclical patterns, making each quarter's guidance especially important in uncertain environments.

Investor Outlook and Market Risks

Analysts note that with oil prices remaining elevated, there is increased risk to corporate profit margins, particularly for companies with significant energy exposure. At the same time, tech earnings could provide a counterweight if results exceed expectations. However, as Investor's Business Daily highlighted, much depends on whether inflationary pressures continue and how central banks respond in coming weeks.

The combination of geopolitical tension, rising energy costs, and critical earnings announcements sets the stage for potential volatility ahead. Investors are keeping a close eye on both macroeconomic data and company-specific news in the days to come.

What to Watch Next

Updates on crude oil prices and global supply developments

Quarterly earnings reports from Nvidia and Micron Technology

Broader market sentiment as investors gauge the trajectory of inflation and interest rates

In summary, Wall Street faces a challenging environment marked by surging oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty. The coming days will be pivotal as investors digest earnings from top chipmakers, which could help set the tone for the market’s next move.