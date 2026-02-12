Research shows discontinuing antidepressants during pregnancy can double the risk of mental health relapse, underscoring a difficult decision for many women.

Pregnancy often brings a host of challenging decisions, particularly for women managing mental health conditions. A growing body of research, highlighted by statnews.com and reporting from multiple outlets, shows that discontinuing antidepressants during pregnancy can significantly increase the risk of mental health relapse.

Doubling the Risk: Key Findings from Research

Recent studies suggest that women who stop taking antidepressants during pregnancy face up to double the risk of relapse for major depressive disorders compared to those who continue their medication. This finding, reported by both statnews.com and summarized by U.S. News & World Report, has drawn attention to the complex balance between maternal mental health and fetal safety.

Peer-reviewed research, such as the Discontinuation of Antidepressants During Pregnancy study, backs up these observations, showing significantly higher relapse rates among those who stopped medication versus those who continued.

The prospective study on major depression relapse found that women who stopped antidepressant treatment had a relapse rate of 68%, compared to 26% for those who maintained medication.

Weighing Risks and Benefits

The decision to continue or discontinue antidepressant use during pregnancy is often fraught with uncertainty. Concerns about possible effects on fetal development must be weighed against the substantial risk of maternal mental health deterioration. According to a comprehensive review of antidepressant use in pregnancy, untreated or relapsed depression can lead to poor prenatal care, substance misuse, increased risk of preterm birth, and lower birth weight.

At the same time, some antidepressant medications have been linked to potential, though generally low, risks to fetal health, including rare cardiac or pulmonary issues. This complexity means both patients and healthcare providers must engage in careful, individualized risk-benefit analyses.

Prevalence and Public Health Guidance

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that antidepressant use among U.S. women aged 15–44 has increased in recent years, with approximately 15% having used such medications in the past month. Among pregnant women, the prevalence is slightly lower, reflecting concerns about fetal exposure and the ongoing debate about safety versus necessity.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends routine screening for perinatal depression and emphasizes that treatment—including medication—should be considered when symptoms are moderate to severe or when a patient has a history of relapse.

Implications for Families and Healthcare Providers

Given the doubled risk of relapse, experts urge pregnant women and their clinicians to make decisions collaboratively, considering the severity of depression, past response to treatment, and personal circumstances. For many, continuing medication may be the best option for both maternal and child health, while others may opt for alternative therapies or enhanced monitoring if discontinuation is preferred.

As new research emerges, the medical community continues to refine its recommendations, striving to support women through informed, compassionate care. Ultimately, ensuring both maternal wellness and fetal safety remains the guiding priority for all involved.