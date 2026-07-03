Riyad Mahrez retires from Algeria after World Cup exit to Switzerland

Riyad Mahrez ended his Algeria career after the 2-0 loss to Switzerland in Vancouver, closing an 11-year run that produced 119 caps and the 2019 AFCON title.

Riyad Mahrez ended his international career after Algeria’s 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, confirming that the match was his last for the national team. The 35-year-old captain left the tournament as the face of a generation that had carried Algeria’s attack for more than a decade.

Switzerland advanced on goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye, while Algeria’s exit stopped its run after the group stage and sent the Desert Foxes home before the knockout rounds could deepen into a longer campaign. Mahrez had said before the tournament that World Cup 2026 would be his final international competition with Algeria, and the loss to Switzerland turned that plan into an immediate farewell.

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His departure closes an 11-year stretch that began with his Algeria debut in 2014 and ended with 119 international appearances. Mahrez reached his 100th cap on 21 March 2025 against Botswana, a milestone that underscored how long he had sat at the center of Algeria’s national project. In Vancouver, he wore the captain’s armband one last time, a final sign of how firmly the team had leaned on him for leadership as well as goals.

Mahrez was not just another veteran leaving a squad. He was one of the defining figures of Algerian football in the past decade and a key player in the country’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title, the high point of an era that reshaped expectations around the national side. His exit now leaves Algeria with a leadership vacuum as the federation begins the work of rebuilding around a younger core before the next major tournament cycle.

Clément Bucco-Lechat via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For Algeria, the challenge is larger than replacing one winger. Mahrez’s retirement removes the player who linked the team’s modern identity to its biggest recent triumphs, from the AFCON crown to the World Cup stage in Canada. The Desert Foxes now move on without the captain who helped define them.