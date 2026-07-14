Riyadh Air weighs buying 25 to 30 more Boeing 787s

Riyadh Air is weighing 25 to 30 more Boeing 787s, a move that would deepen Saudi Arabia’s bid to turn its new carrier into a global hub.

Riyadh Air is weighing the purchase of 25 to 30 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a step that would convert most of the carrier’s remaining options from its 2023 launch order. The Saudi startup originally committed to up to 72 Boeing 787-9s, including 39 firm aircraft and 33 options, and a larger follow-on buy would lock in one of the biggest wide-body fleet expansions in recent aviation.

The timing is significant because Riyadh Air has already moved from planning to operations. The carrier brought forward its first commercial revenue flight to June 10, 2026, and has begun service on routes including London Heathrow, Jeddah, Dubai, Cairo, Madrid and Manchester. That makes the next aircraft decisions more than symbolic: Riyadh Air now needs metal to match a growing network.

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The airline was launched in 2023 as a wholly owned company of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with the stated goal of using Riyadh’s position between Asia, Africa and Europe to connect the capital to more than 100 destinations globally. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz framed the carrier as part of that larger push, and the fleet buildout has followed the same logic. Riyadh Air’s order book already includes 60 Airbus A321neo-family aircraft and 25 Airbus A350-1000s, with options for another 25 A350s. Riyadh Air has said the A350-1000 is meant to support ultra-long-haul flying, with a range of up to 16,000 km.

If Riyadh Air does exercise most of the Boeing options, it would sharpen the airline’s position as a multi-manufacturer customer rather than a one-jetliner shop. That matters for Boeing and Airbus alike. Boeing would gain another major 787 commitment at a time when long-haul orders remain especially valuable, while Airbus would keep a foothold through the A321neo and A350 programs. For Riyadh Air, the split order book gives the carrier flexibility to match aircraft size and range to route development as it scales.

The possible 787 expansion also fits Saudi Arabia’s broader economic diversification drive. Riyadh Air is not just buying planes. It is buying relevance in global aviation, using a new flag carrier to make Riyadh a more important transfer point between Europe, Asia and Africa. With the airline already flying and more long-haul routes likely to follow, any Boeing announcement would signal that the kingdom wants the capital’s aviation ambitions to move as fast as the rest of its growth plans.