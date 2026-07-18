Rizzo catches Busch homer at Wrigley in Cubs-Twins game

Anthony Rizzo scooped Michael Busch’s homer off the concrete in Wrigley’s right-field bleachers, turning a first-inning solo shot into a Chicago souvenir.

Anthony Rizzo turned Michael Busch’s first-inning solo homer into the afternoon’s most replayed Wrigley Field image on July 18, 2026, reaching behind himself in the right-field bleachers and picking the ball off the concrete after it landed. Rizzo then held it high, a small act that turned a routine home run into a scene built for Chicago memory.

Busch’s shot came against the Minnesota Twins and counted as his 12th home run of the season. It left the field the way most home runs do, but the story changed once the ball settled into the bleachers and Rizzo, the former Cubs star, gathered it up. He did not catch it cleanly on the fly. He recovered it after the bounce, then raised it over the crowd as fans looked on.

AI-generated illustration

The moment carried extra weight because Rizzo was not just any spectator. He spent years as one of the defining figures of the Cubs’ modern era, and his return to Wrigley came with the kind of symbolism the park seems to produce better than most places in baseball. Earlier in the day, Rizzo had been back in a Cubs role as a team ambassador and threw a ceremonial first pitch to outfielder Ian Happ before taking his seat in the bleachers.

Photo by NIKOLAI FOMIN

That sequence made the Busch homer feel less like an isolated ball in play and more like another frame in Wrigley’s ongoing memory book. A current Cubs first baseman sent a ball into the seats, and a former Cubs cornerstone picked it up in the same park that still treats its ex-stars like part of the building’s identity. The result was not a game-winning swing or a box-score oddity so much as a snapshot of how Cubs history keeps resurfacing in public view.

Julie Fennell on Flickr (Original version) UCinternational (Crop) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Rizzo’s presence in the bleachers also fit the club’s recent habit of folding old heroes into present-day scenes, including a 2025 retirement-related Wrigley visit that drew attention for the same reason. At Wrigley Field, where the stands are as much a part of the show as the innings, a ball retrieved by Anthony Rizzo became more than a souvenir. It became another chapter in the club’s living archive.