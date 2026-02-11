Rob Havenstein Retires After 11 Seasons with Rams

Super Bowl-winning tackle Rob Havenstein ends his 11-year career with the Los Angeles Rams, leaving a legacy of consistency and championship success.

Rob Havenstein, a cornerstone of the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line and a Super Bowl LVI champion, has announced his retirement after 11 NFL seasons. The decision, reported by NFL.com, ESPN, and the New York Post, marks the end of a career defined by durability, leadership, and postseason triumph.

Longtime Starter Anchors Rams' Line

Drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Havenstein quickly became a fixture at right tackle for the Rams. Over his career, he started in all 137 games he played, demonstrating remarkable consistency and dependability. As noted by ESPN, Havenstein was a central figure in the Rams' offensive line during multiple playoff runs and their Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

137 career games started for the Rams across 11 seasons

for the Rams across 11 seasons Super Bowl LVI champion (2021 season)

(2021 season) Key contributor to the Rams' playoff appearances in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021

Super Bowl Glory and On-Field Impact

Havenstein's most significant achievement came during the 2021 postseason, when he helped anchor a Rams offensive line that protected quarterback Matthew Stafford and powered the team to a championship. The Rams' offensive line, with Havenstein at right tackle, was ranked among the league's most effective units during their Super Bowl run, according to Football Outsiders' advanced metrics.

His reliability and skill earned him respect throughout the league and made him one of the longest-tenured members of the Rams' roster. Throughout his career, Havenstein was recognized for his strong pass protection and run-blocking abilities, as reflected in his Pro Football Focus grades over the years.

Legacy with the Rams

All three sources emphasized Havenstein's role as a leader in the locker room and a mentor to younger linemen. His presence helped stabilize the offensive line through coaching changes, roster turnover, and the franchise's transition from St. Louis to Los Angeles. According to the New York Post, Havenstein's longevity is notable in a league where offensive linemen often face short careers due to the physical demands of the position.

In addition to his on-field achievements, Havenstein was regarded as a consummate professional off the field. His career earnings, as detailed by Spotrac, reflect his value to the organization, with multiple contract extensions and a steady presence under the salary cap.

Looking Ahead for the Rams

Havenstein's retirement leaves a significant void on the right side of the Rams' offensive line. The team will need to evaluate options for his replacement, whether through the draft, free agency, or internal development. As ESPN highlighted, Havenstein's departure marks the end of an era for a key group that helped deliver Los Angeles its first Super Bowl since returning from St. Louis.

While the Rams look to the future, Rob Havenstein's legacy as a steadfast protector and champion will remain a defining chapter in the franchise's history.