Robert Griffin III Advances in Team USA Flag Football Tryouts

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III enters the next stage of Team USA flag football tryouts, marking a significant step toward potential Olympic competition.

Robert Griffin III, the former NFL quarterback and 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year, has officially progressed to the next phase in his pursuit to join the Team USA flag football roster—a step that brings him closer to representing the United States when flag football makes its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Griffin Earns Invitation to Team USA Camps

According to NFL.com, Griffin received an invitation to participate in the official Team USA flag football training camps. These camps serve as a critical stage in the selection process, where athletes are evaluated on their skills, adaptability, and understanding of international flag football rules. The New York Times reported that Griffin has successfully reached this next phase, highlighting his transition from a celebrated gridiron career to a burgeoning presence in the flag football arena.

Bleacher Report added that Griffin was officially named to the Team USA flag football roster, but emphasized that the process is ongoing and highly competitive. The outlet noted that Griffin himself acknowledged the journey ahead, stating that the "work is just getting started" as he faces stiff competition from other elite athletes vying for Olympic spots.

From NFL Spotlight to Olympic Aspirations

Griffin, known for his athleticism and dynamic playmaking, amassed 9,271 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns during his NFL career, in addition to over 1,600 rushing yards.

He remains one of the most recognizable dual-threat quarterbacks to play in the league, and his transition to flag football is being watched closely by both football fans and Olympic enthusiasts.

The inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has accelerated interest from high-profile athletes, and Griffin’s presence in the selection pool is seen as a significant endorsement for the growing sport. The pathway to the final roster is stringent, with Team USA conducting a series of camps and evaluations throughout the year. Athletes are selected based on speed, agility, football IQ, and adaptability to the unique format and rules of Olympic flag football.

Selection Process and Growing Competition

The New York Times explained that advancing to this stage does not guarantee a spot in the final Olympic lineup. Team USA’s selection process involves ongoing training, scrimmages, and performance reviews. According to the official Team USA flag football program, rosters are finalized after multiple rounds of cuts, and invitees must continue to demonstrate elite skills and conditioning.

Bleacher Report highlighted the competitive landscape, with former college and professional players from both men's and women's leagues hoping to make the final cut. Griffin’s high profile brings visibility to the process but also raises expectations for his performance on the field.

Flag Football’s Olympic Debut and Broader Impact

Flag football’s upcoming Olympic debut in Los Angeles is expected to draw considerable attention. Data from Statista shows that participation in flag football has surged in recent years, with millions playing in youth and adult leagues across the U.S. and international competitions gaining momentum.

The Flag Football World Championships have seen increased entries from new countries, reflecting the sport’s rapid globalization.

The International Olympic Committee’s decision to include flag football is widely viewed as a nod to the sport’s inclusive and accessible nature.

What’s Next for Griffin and Team USA

With the selection process ongoing, Griffin will participate in training camps and scrimmages as Team USA narrows its roster for international competitions leading up to the Olympics. His progress will be tracked closely by both traditional football and Olympic audiences, as the sport looks to leverage the star power of athletes like Griffin to boost its profile on the world stage.

As the journey continues, Griffin’s involvement signals a new chapter for flag football, blending professional sports experience with the Olympic spirit and opening new pathways for athletes aiming to compete at the highest level.