Robinhood cuts 10% of staff, cites efficiency as business strengthens

Robinhood is cutting about 290 jobs even as trading volumes hit records, and Vlad Tenev’s memo pointed to efficiency, not AI, as the reason.

Robinhood is cutting 10% of its full-time staff, about 290 roles, even as the trading platform says its business is strengthening and June activity is setting records. The Menlo Park, California, company said it will also close a small number of open roles as it moves to flatten management layers and run more efficiently.

Chief executive Vlad Tenev said in a memo posted on X that Robinhood’s business has “never been stronger” and that the company cannot default to operating as a heavily layered organization. The restructuring, he said, is meant to maintain a high-performance culture, accelerate product velocity, and keep the company lean and disciplined. Notably absent from his note was any mention of AI, a striking contrast with the language many tech executives have used to explain cuts in 2026.

Robinhood’s regulatory filing said it had about 2,900 full-time employees as of December 31, making the reduction roughly one in 10 workers. The company said departing employees would receive severance and support. It expects about $20 million in cash restructuring charges, mainly for severance and benefits, plus about $8 million in share-based compensation expenses, both to be recognized in the second quarter of 2026.

The move comes at a time when Robinhood is still benefiting from intense trading activity. The company said June month-to-date average daily trading volumes were at record levels across equities, options, and prediction markets, underscoring that the layoffs are happening from a position of strength rather than distress. Robinhood shares rose in premarket trading after the announcement.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

The wording matters. In recent months, other companies have been more explicit about AI-driven restructuring. Intuit announced about 3,000 layoffs in May as part of a reorganization centered on AI, while Meta’s earlier 2026 cuts were widely described as AI-related restructuring. Robinhood, by contrast, framed its decision around organizational design, speed, and cost discipline.

That shift suggests a narrowing set of excuses in tech. As executives move away from broad claims that AI alone can justify headcount reductions, they are increasingly spelling out the real motives: thinner management, faster execution, and lower costs. In Robinhood’s case, the message was unusually blunt. The company is growing stronger, trading volumes are surging, and management still sees room to cut.