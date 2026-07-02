Robinhood expands crypto trading in UK, futures across Europe

Robinhood is bringing crypto trading to the UK and leveraged futures to Europe as it hunts for growth beyond U.S. stocks. The move follows a weaker crypto and options quarter.

Robinhood used a London event at the Old Royal Naval College on July 1, staged as Robinhood Presents: The World is Flat and hosted by chief executive Vlad Tenev and Johann Kerbrat, the company’s senior vice president and general manager of crypto and international, to roll out crypto trading in the United Kingdom and a broader perpetual-futures push across Europe.

The European futures offering targets active traders. Eligible customers in Europe will be able to trade perpetual futures, often called perps, with leverage and round-the-clock access, a structure that is far riskier than conventional stock investing. Those orders will be routed through Bitstamp’s perpetual-futures exchange, tying the product to existing market infrastructure as Robinhood extends its brand farther abroad.

First-quarter 2026 revenue was $1.07 billion, up 15 percent from a year earlier, and net deposits reached $18 billion. Gold subscribers climbed to a record 4.3 million. Transaction revenue came in weaker than expected, with lower take rates in options and cryptocurrency trading.

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Robinhood serves more than 28 million customers across 38 countries, and it now has more than 1 million international funded customers after completing its acquisition of WonderFi on June 1. The WonderFi deal was valued at about C$250 million on a fully diluted basis, with shareholders receiving C$0.36 a share. Robinhood has also received a capital-markets services licence in Singapore, adding to a footprint that now stretches across Canada, Europe and the UK.

Robinhood U.K. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 823590, and the FCA published final cryptoasset rules on June 30, 2026, with application for firms authorized under FSMA on or after October 25, 2027. Robinhood’s 2025 Europe launch already introduced U.S. stock and ETF tokens and a plan for a Layer 2 blockchain built for tokenized real-world assets, 24/7 trading, seamless bridging and self-custody.