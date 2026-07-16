Roblox brings AI game creation to mobile as scrutiny grows

Roblox is pushing AI game creation into its mobile app after years of creator complaints about phones, even as developers warn automation can misfire on content.

Roblox is moving AI game creation into its mobile app after years of complaints that creators could not reach the platform’s full build tools on phones. The push comes as the company expands AI across creation, monetization and moderation, and as some developers warn that more automation could make an already crowded ecosystem harder to police.

At the 11th annual Roblox Developers Conference on Sept. 5, 2025, Roblox unveiled new AI tools for creators and said it was pursuing a path to capturing 10% of all gaming content revenue. The company described the tools as offering “artistic freedom, enhanced functionality, and smarter development assistance,” and said they were designed to help creators bring ideas to life, scale their audiences and increase earning potential. Roblox introduced Cube in March 2025 as its core generative AI system for 3D and 4D creation, and later RDC coverage pointed to generative AI for “4D objects” and real-time voice chat translation as part of the broader effort.

AI-generated illustration

The mobile angle matters because Roblox has long lacked a native way to access its full creation workflow on phones. A 2020 post on the Roblox Developer Forum said the platform’s Create page was inaccessible on mobile, a limitation that made it difficult for casual developers to build and publish without a computer. Bringing AI-assisted creation into the mobile app lowers that barrier, but it also risks adding more low-effort or repetitive content to a marketplace that already depends heavily on discovery and moderation.

Roblox has been explicit about the scale of that moderation burden. The company says it uses AI to moderate billions of pieces of content per day across 25 languages in real time, and its safety systems include facial age estimation. Even so, some developers have said automated moderation can falsely flag or suspend experiences, a complaint that underscores the tension between fast AI-assisted creation and the platform’s enforcement systems.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

That tension is now central to Roblox’s strategy. The company wants creators to build faster and earn more, but it is also asking its safety systems to keep pace with a flood of new content created with the same AI tools. If Roblox succeeds, mobile creation could widen the funnel for new developers. If it does not, the platform could end up with more content, more moderation errors and even less trust from the creators it is trying to attract.