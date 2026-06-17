Rockstar makes GTA V next-gen upgrade free ahead of GTA VI launch

Rockstar is scrapping the fee for GTA V’s PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade on June 18, pushing legacy players toward the modern GTA Online ecosystem before GTA VI.

Rockstar Games is making the next-generation upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V free on June 18, a move that turns a routine platform update into a deliberate handoff to Grand Theft Auto VI. Players with any PS4 copy of GTA V, plus the digital Xbox One version, will be able to move to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at no additional cost, just months before the next mainline game is scheduled to arrive.

The timing is sharp. Rockstar currently lists GTA VI for November 19, 2026, after previously targeting May 26, 2026 before delaying the release. By removing the upgrade fee roughly five months before launch, Rockstar is giving older-console players a clear incentive to move into the current-generation versions of GTA V and GTA Online now, rather than waiting on the sidelines for the new game. It is a low-friction way to keep the audience inside Rockstar’s ecosystem while the company prepares the next rollout.

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That strategy builds on a version of GTA V that first arrived on March 15, 2022 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, where Rockstar sold GTA V and GTA Online as separate releases. Rockstar now describes the current-gen editions as upgraded with improved visuals and faster loading, framing them as the definitive way to play the aging blockbuster on modern hardware. The free transfer also helps normalize the platform shift that GTA VI will likely deepen when it lands later this year.

Rockstar has also been reinforcing that ecosystem with GTA+. The membership program is available exclusively on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, placing more value behind the newer versions of GTA Online while legacy consoles fall further behind. The free upgrade widens that split, rewarding players who adopt the current hardware and making the older editions less central to the franchise’s future.

Photo by Engin Akyurt

Rockstar Games via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The push was visible again in Rockstar’s June 11 to June 17 GTA Online event, which offered a GTA$500,000 bonus for completing all Community Mission Series jobs on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Enhanced). Together, the free upgrade, the subscription model, and the bonus event point in the same direction: Rockstar is using GTA V’s staying power to bridge its massive player base into the runway for GTA VI.