Rockstar prices GTA VI at $79.99, boxed release will include download code

Rockstar will charge $79.99 for Grand Theft Auto VI, but the boxed version will hold a download code instead of a disc. The move strips away resale, lending, and offline ownership.

Rockstar Games has set Grand Theft Auto VI’s Standard Edition at $79.99, with a $99.99 Ultimate Edition also planned, while the boxed release will contain a digital download code instead of a disc. The decision pushes one of the industry’s biggest games deeper into the era of ownership in name only.

Pre-orders begin June 25, 2026, and the game is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar said the physical version will arrive starting November 12, 2026 to support pre-loading, but the package will not function like a traditional disc-based release. It is, in practice, a code-in-a-box edition.

AI-generated illustration

That matters because the missing disc removes the core benefits many buyers still expect from a boxed game. A code cannot be resold, traded, or loaned in the way a physical disc can, and it does little for players who want to install offline without depending on a live internet connection. It also weakens preservation at a moment when major releases are increasingly tied to storefront access and account systems rather than a self-contained copy.

The pricing is likely to ripple beyond one title. Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated releases in years, and a $79.99 Standard Edition could help reset expectations across AAA pricing, especially as publishers watch how consumers absorb the jump from the long-standing $69.99 baseline. The physical packaging, meanwhile, preserves the look of a retail release while stripping out the object collectors most value.

Rockstar Games via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Take-Two Interactive chief executive Strauss Zelnick had already pushed back on rumors that GTA VI would launch as digital-only, saying that was not the plan. The new boxed format lands as a compromise rather than a full digital-only rollout, even if it leaves players with less ownership than a traditional disc ever did. Rockstar had originally targeted fall 2025 before delaying the game into 2026, and the story follows Jason and Lucia in Vice City and the wider state of Leonida.