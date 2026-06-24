Rockstar sets Grand Theft Auto VI price at $79.99, preorders begin tonight

Rockstar put Grand Theft Auto VI at $79.99 for the standard edition, with preorders opening at midnight and an Ultimate Edition priced at $99.99.

Rockstar Games has set Grand Theft Auto VI’s standard edition at $79.99, a price that makes the industry’s biggest blockbuster test a new ceiling before a single copy reaches players. Preorders begin at midnight local time tonight, with the game available to reserve on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S through digital storefronts and select retailers.

The higher-priced Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99. Reuters reported that the premium package adds exclusive vehicles, weapons and apparel tied to the story of Jason and Lucia, the pair Rockstar has positioned at the center of the game’s criminal conspiracy across the state of Leonida. Rockstar’s official page still places the game in Vice City, USA.

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The company has been steering players toward Rockstar Newswire and its email newsletter for preorder updates, while also directing them to wishlist the title on PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store so they can be alerted when sales go live. That makes the preorder push as much a data-gathering exercise as a sales event, giving Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive an early read on how many players will lock in at launch rather than wait for a discount.

Rockstar Games via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The pricing lands after Take-Two moved Grand Theft Auto VI from a planned May 26, 2026 release to Thursday, November 19, 2026. In its fiscal 2026 earnings release, Take-Two said fiscal 2027 is expected to produce net bookings of $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion, with the November 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI driving that outlook. For households, the decision now sits in a familiar but tighter budget calculation: whether to pay the standard price immediately, stretch to the $99.99 Ultimate Edition, or wait and risk missing the first wave of play.