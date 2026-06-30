Rockstar union demands pay transparency and better conditions ahead of GTA 6

Rockstar’s union is pressing for pay transparency and crunch limits as a tribunal fight over 31 firings heads toward a September 2026 hearing before GTA 6’s launch.

Rockstar Game Workers Union is pushing for official recognition from Rockstar so it can open formal talks over pay transparency, flexible working and limits on overtime and crunch, while its legal dispute with the studio moves toward a final tribunal hearing set for 10 September to 15 October 2026. The union, affiliated with the Independent Workers of Great Britain, says the case has become a test of whether workers can secure better conditions before Grand Theft Auto VI reaches stores on 19 November 2026.

The dispute escalated after Rockstar dismissed 31 UK-based developers in October 2025. The union says the sackings were linked to union activity, while Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, has said the workers were fired for gross misconduct and sharing confidential information. A UK employment tribunal has already allowed the union to continue blacklisting claims, keeping the case alive as the release date for one of the industry’s biggest launches gets closer.

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The pressure on Rockstar did not begin with the firings. In February 2024, the studio told employees to return to the office five days a week from 15 April 2024, after announcing the change on 28 February 2024. Union organisers said 170 Rockstar UK workers had signed a petition opposing an earlier three-day office mandate, warning that the return-to-office rule would worsen overwork and make life harder for staff with caring responsibilities, health needs or long commutes. The company has said the extra time on GTA VI will allow the studio to finish the game to the level of polish it wants.

The legal fight has also drawn political attention in Scotland. Scott Arthur, Tracy Gilbert and Chris Murray, three Scottish Labour MPs, have called on Rockstar to provide evidence and cooperate with the process over the October 2025 dismissals. That scrutiny adds another layer to a dispute that now sits at the intersection of blockbuster game economics, office policy and the long-running debate over crunch in major releases.

Rockstar Games via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For Rockstar, the stakes are high: GTA VI is expected to be one of the biggest game launches in history, and the union is trying to use that leverage to force changes before the launch window closes.