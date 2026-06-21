Rod Stewart pauses Utah concert after nearly fainting onstage

Rod Stewart paused his Utah concert after nearly fainting and took oxygen onstage before finishing seated. The 81-year-old later told the crowd, "The show must go on."

Rod Stewart stopped mid-performance in West Valley City after appearing to struggle onstage and taking oxygen from a tank brought by crew members. He recovered, addressed the crowd and finished the set seated in a chair, turning a brief medical scare into an uneasy reminder of how physically demanding long concert nights can be for veteran touring acts.

The incident came Friday night at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, outside Salt Lake City, where video showed Stewart gripping stage surfaces for support before leaning in for deep inhales from the oxygen tank. Afterward, he told the audience, "The show must go on." He also asked, "Would you mind if I sit down for this one?" before carrying on from a chair for the rest of the performance.

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The reason for the oxygen break was not immediately clear, but the venue’s elevation may have been a factor. West Valley City sits at roughly 4,300 feet above sea level, a level that can be more taxing for some performers, especially during a full-length arena show. For an 81-year-old singer still working a U.S. tour schedule, even small strain can quickly become a visible issue in front of thousands of fans.

The episode landed only days after another disruption in Stewart’s schedule. He canceled a June 12 concert in San Diego after being diagnosed with an acute upper respiratory infection that caused laryngitis. In May, he also dropped two Las Vegas shows while on vocal rest for a sinus infection, adding to a string of health-related adjustments around the tour.

Photo by Bunyamin Cicek

Stewart is currently on the road with his One Last Time tour, a farewell outing he announced in 2024. He has said he is stepping away from large-scale world tours, not from live performances altogether, and his next scheduled date is July 31 at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.

Helge Øverås via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.5)

For legacy performers working into their 70s and 80s, Stewart’s Utah scare underscored a broader reality of modern touring: audiences still want the spectacle, but the demands of travel, altitude, illness and a full concert set can push even the most seasoned acts to the edge. The show continued, but the strain was impossible to miss.