Rodgers, Metcalf spark Steelers practice as camp patterns emerge

Rodgers and DK Metcalf kept popping at Steelers camp, but the first two practices under Mike McCarthy ended the same way: in a 2-minute drill.

Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf kept flashing in Pittsburgh’s second camp practice, and both of the first two workouts under Mike McCarthy ended with a 2-minute period. That gave the offense a clear stage at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, but it also set up the question hanging over the summer: is this the start of a different Steelers identity, or just another camp burst that fades once the pads and pressure stack up?

The setting itself is familiar and demanding. Steelers training camp runs from July 28 to Aug. 17 at Saint Vincent College, which called 2026 its 59th Steelers training camp. The first of 15 practices open to the public was scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, giving fans their first look at a roster that is already being shaped by Rodgers, Metcalf and a new coaching voice.

What has stood out most through the first two practices is how much attention the Rodgers-Metcalf pairing has pulled. Team insiders Gerry Dulac and Ray Fittipaldo have described the offense as being led by a stronger connection between Rodgers and Metcalf under McCarthy, and that chemistry has been reinforced by their off-field setup too: Rodgers and Metcalf reported to camp as suitemates. That detail does not guarantee production, but it does show a level of familiarity the Steelers have often lacked in recent years when the offense has been asked to build itself on the fly.

Still, camp has not offered a one-note offensive story. Day 1 brought defensive wins and a roller-coaster debut for Drew Allar, a reminder that the defense has its own claim on the first week of practice. On the second day, the defense also had the final word, with the Steelers ending practice with an interception. That matters because the most convincing preseason or camp improvement usually shows up in more than one phase of the operation.

Mike Morbeck via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The offensive line remains another unresolved piece. The Steelers are also weighing where a healthy Broderick Jones fits as the line searches for answers at tackle, a decision that will shape how much time Rodgers has to turn timing with Metcalf into something sustainable. A polished route combination is one thing in early August heat; protection, structure and repetition are what determine whether it becomes the foundation of a season.

Rodgers did make media availability on July 28, but the more revealing evidence has come from the field itself: repeated 2-minute work, a visible Rodgers-Metcalf link, and a defense that has already answered back. That is enough to suggest a shift in tone. It is not yet enough to prove a shift in identity.