Roger K. Summit, father of online search, dies at 95

Roger K. Summit, who built DIALOG at Lockheed in 1966, died June 7 at 95. His system put NASA RECON, ERIC and other databases behind one search service.

Roger K. Summit, the Lockheed scientist who turned a way to search technical literature into DIALOG, died June 7, 2026, at 95. The online search world remembers him as the man who helped make remote, computerized information retrieval part of modern life.

Born in 1930 in Detroit and raised in Dearborn, Michigan, Summit came of age in the industrial Midwest before becoming a central figure in California’s information economy. He married Virginia M. “Ginger” Summit in 1964, and in later years he described himself as retired but still chairman emeritus of Dialog, LLC, the information service owned and operated by ProQuest. His personal interests included tennis, jazz performance and production, and time in Desolation Sound, British Columbia.

AI-generated illustration

At Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, California, Summit developed the idea for a computer system that could search scientific and technical literature almost instantaneously. That system went into operation in 1966 as DIALOG, an early online information retrieval service that is widely regarded as one of the pioneering online search services. It later became a commercial offering through Systems Development Corporation, with access to databases including NASA RECON, Nuclear Science Abstracts, ERIC and PANDEX.

That structure anticipated several features that now define the search economy: a commercial service, multiple specialized databases, and a single interface for finding highly specific information. Before the internet turned search into a mass-market habit, DIALOG was already serving scientists, librarians and corporate users who needed fast access to indexed knowledge rather than broad, open-web browsing.

Photo by AS Photography

Summit’s legacy was recognized long before his death. Saul Herner called him “the father of online systems” in 1996, and Jeffrey Pemberton described him in 1992 as “the man who more than any other single individual, was responsible for the online industry as we know it today.” IEEE’s Engineering and Technology History Wiki lists “DIALOG Online Search System, 1966” as a milestone and notes its dedication on May 23, 2019. Summit’s death closes the life of a figure whose work defined the infrastructure of search long before Google made it familiar to the public.