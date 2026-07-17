Rohan Dennis pleads guilty to driving while disqualified in Adelaide

Rohan Dennis pleaded guilty after police stopped him in Adelaide’s Medindie area, adding a fresh offence to a case tied to Melissa Hoskins’ death.

Rohan Dennis pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified after South Australia Police pulled him over in Adelaide’s Medindie area in June 2026. The former professional cyclist and two-time Olympian had been banned from driving for five years after an earlier court case connected to the death of his wife, fellow Olympian Melissa Hoskins.

The plea adds another legal consequence to a case that has already drawn intense attention because it involved a former world champion cyclist and the death of an Olympic teammate and spouse. Dennis had been under a court-ordered driving ban when police stopped him, making the new offence a direct breach of restrictions imposed after the earlier case.

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The earlier incident took place on New Year’s Eve 2023, when Hoskins was killed in a crash. Dennis’s case was heard in 2024 and ended with a suspended sentence, along with the five-year disqualification from driving. The latest guilty plea shows that the restrictions imposed after that fatal crash remained central to the legal process.

Dennis’s sporting profile has made the case unusually prominent. He is a former world champion and a two-time Olympian who represented Australia at the highest level, while Hoskins was also part of the Australian Olympic team. The overlap between elite sport, domestic tragedy and criminal court proceedings has kept public scrutiny fixed on how the case is handled.

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The Adelaide matter now sits alongside the earlier proceedings, which placed Dennis under a driving ban intended to run for five years. His admission to driving while disqualified turns that ban into a fresh criminal issue and leaves the courts to deal with the breach separately from the original fatal crash case.