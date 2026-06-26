Romania center-right parties nominate Siegfried Muresan for prime minister

Romania’s center-right named Siegfried Mureșan for prime minister as a coalition collapse, a failed vote and rising far-right pressure threatened a new election.

Romania’s three center-right parties in the outgoing ruling coalition named European lawmaker Siegfried Mureșan as their candidate for prime minister on Friday, but it remained unclear whether they could assemble enough parliamentary votes to install him. President Nicușor Dan was due to meet the leaders of the four main parties later in the day as the country faced another test of whether a workable government could be formed.

The nomination by the National Liberal Party, the Save Romania Union and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania came after weeks of breakdown inside the coalition that had backed Liberal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. The Social Democratic Party quit the alliance in early May and joined the far-right opposition in an effort to bring down Bolojan, a move that sent Romania into its latest political crisis. On May 5, lawmakers voted 281 to four to topple his government.

The instability deepened on June 22, when prime minister-designate Adrian Vestea failed to win confirmation in parliament. He needed 233 votes and received 189, raising fresh concern about Romania’s access to European Union funds and the country’s credit ratings as budget decisions were left hanging. Another failed test would push the country closer to early elections at a moment when no bloc has a clear majority.

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Mureșan, who is a vice president of the National Liberal Party and a member of the European Parliament, said the aim was to form a competent, coherent government that is “truly pro-European through its actions, not just its declarations.” He also said naming a prime minister was the prerogative of the Romanian president, underscoring that the next step depends on Dan and on whether the parties can stop the stalemate from widening.

The talks carry weight far beyond Bucharest. Recent poll summaries have put the hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians at between 35.5% and 41% support, leaving it well placed to capitalize if the governing parties fail to settle on a cabinet. The party opposes aid to Ukraine and the European Union’s rearmament agenda, including the SAFE initiative, and it voted against a law allowing the army to shoot down unauthorized drones entering Romanian airspace.

Those security disputes have taken on sharper urgency after a drone incident in Galați on May 29 and a maritime drone explosion in the Port of Constanța on June 5. With Sorin Grindeanu already put forward by the Social Democrats as their own prime minister candidate and the main parties ruling out easy compromises, Romania’s coalition system is under pressure to prove it can still govern a frontline NATO and EU state.