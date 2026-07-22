Romania says ship bound for Ukraine was struck off its coast

Romania said a Liberia-flagged LPG tanker bound for Ukraine was struck about 20 nautical miles offshore, forcing the evacuation of 17 crew members.

Romania said a Liberian-flagged LPG tanker bound for Ukraine was struck about 20 nautical miles off its coast, pushing another commercial vessel into the expanding danger zone of the Black Sea war. The ship, Gas Lisbon, caught fire after the strike and sent 17 crew members into evacuation.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan said the tanker was hit outside Romania’s territorial waters, a detail that underscores how close the fighting has moved to NATO’s eastern flank. Three seafarers needed emergency medical care after the incident, adding to the immediate human toll of a strike that landed on a civilian vessel navigating one of the region’s most exposed trade routes.

The vessel had been sailing from Egypt to Ukraine, a route that threads through waters where grain cargoes, fuel shipments and other commercial traffic have repeatedly faced wartime risk. A ship carrying liquefied petroleum gas is especially sensitive cargo in a conflict zone because even a limited strike can trigger fire, delay traffic and force costly emergency response measures.

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The incident adds pressure on insurers, shipowners and grain exporters already adjusting to a Black Sea corridor shaped by repeated attacks on maritime traffic. For Ukraine, safe passage for imports and exports remains tied to the reliability of sea lanes that run near Romanian waters. For Romania, a NATO member with a Black Sea coastline, any strike this close to shore sharpens the diplomatic and military stakes as coastal authorities monitor whether the attack was an isolated hit or part of a broader campaign against shipping.