Romano Schmid fires Austria ahead in World Cup return against Jordan

Romano Schmid’s 20th-minute curler gave Austria a 1-0 lead over Jordan and its first World Cup goal in 28 years, a sharp sign of its attacking control.

Romano Schmid gave Austria exactly the kind of start it wanted in Santa Clara, curling a powerful shot from outside the area past Yazeed Abulaila in the 20th minute to put Austria 1-0 ahead of Jordan at Levi’s Stadium. The goal, set up by Xaver Schlager, arrived in a Group J opener that carried uncommon weight: Austria was back at a World Cup for the first time since 1998, while Jordan was making its tournament debut.

Austria’s early control was not just about the scoreline. The national team had more of the ball and more of the passing volume in the opening stages, a sign of the spacing and rhythm that have made it a more balanced attacking side than its outsiders sometimes assume. Schmid’s finish fit that pattern. Rather than forcing play into crowded central areas, Austria worked the ball into a position where Schmid could strike cleanly from distance, and the shot bent enough to leave Abulaila rooted as it flew in.

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The strike also ended a remarkable drought. It was Austria’s first World Cup goal in 28 years, dating back to Andreas Herzog’s converted penalty against Italy on June 23, 1998, at the Stade de France. That gap gives Schmid’s goal more than simple match value: it restored Austria to the scoring record of the World Cup stage after nearly three decades away, and it did so at the start of a campaign the team hopes will look very different from its last appearance.

Jordan did not disappear after the opener. The debutants found moments of their own and stayed alive at the interval, but Austria still went to the break leading 1-0 and looking the more settled side. Dahane Beida handled the match as the principal referee, with the contest played on June 17, 2026, in Santa Clara, California.

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For Austria, the wider significance is clear. A goal like Schmid’s does more than open a game; it suggests a team capable of controlling tempo, creating space through movement, and punishing hesitation from range. In a group where margins matter, that kind of sharpness can turn a return to the World Cup into a genuine threat.