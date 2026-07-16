Romero calls Gary Neville stupid after Argentina beat England

Gary Neville’s pre-match punditry gave Argentina’s defenders extra fuel, and Cristian Romero turned the 2-1 win over England into a pointed answer.

Gary Neville’s criticism of Argentina’s centre-back pairing came back to haunt him in Atlanta, where Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez helped Argentina beat England 2-1 in a World Cup semi-final and then used the aftermath to push back at the former England defender. Neville had described the Tottenham Hotspur and Argentina duo as the “best-worst” centre-back partnership in the world and predicted England would score at least two goals.

Romero said Neville’s remarks motivated him and Martinez before the match, turning a television soundbite into a direct source of fuel inside Argentina’s camp. The exchange showed how quickly criticism from ex-players can feed back into the game itself: a public judgment made before kickoff became part of the competitive frame by the final whistle.

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Source: Al Jazeera

Martinez answered more calmly, saying Argentina were used to people talking about them and responded on the pitch with respect. Romero was more pointed, calling Neville “stupid” and adding that he hoped he would not be “that stupid” when he retired. The two responses shifted the dispute beyond the insult itself and into a familiar modern loop, where punditry does not just interpret big matches but helps shape the emotional terms on which they are played.

Photo by Vlad Vasnetsov

Agencia de Noticias ANDES via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For Argentina, the episode underlined how commentary from former players can become a useful narrative tool as much as a tactical one. Neville’s prediction that England would score at least two goals against Romero and Martinez did not come true in Atlanta, but it did give Argentina a clear external target. The real story was not the personal swipe alone, but the way a former defender’s analysis became part of the buildup, then part of Argentina’s celebration after a 2-1 victory over England.