Ronaldo honors Diogo Jota after Portugal reaches World Cup knockout stage

Ronaldo wore Diogo Jota’s No. 21 after Portugal beat Croatia 2-1, turning a knockout-stage win in Toronto into a tribute on the eve of Jota’s death anniversary.

Cristiano Ronaldo lifted Diogo Jota’s No. 21 shirt after Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in Toronto, turning a routine World Cup celebration into a public act of remembrance. The gesture came after Portugal clinched a place in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup and landed on the eve of the first anniversary of Jota’s death.

The tribute was already building before kickoff at BMO Field. Portuguese fans planned to bring white balloons into the stadium and applauded in the 21st minute, a direct nod to the number Jota wore for the national team. Their response framed the night as more than a qualification match, with the crowd marking the forward’s absence while Portugal chased the result needed to move on.

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Jota died on July 3, 2025, in a car crash in Spain that also killed his brother, André Silva. He was 28. His death has remained a painful reference point for Portugal and for Liverpool, where he had become one of the club’s most recognizable attacking players.

After the final whistle, Ronaldo said the victory mattered not only because of the scoreline but because of the way it was achieved. Portugal had to work through a tense 2-1 win over Croatia before Ronaldo held up Jota’s shirt, a moment that turned a team result into a personal salute. The rest of the Portugal squad then posed with the No. 21 jersey, underlining how fully the team had folded Jota into the night’s celebration.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The scene resonated because it showed how elite players can turn football’s biggest stage into something more intimate. Ronaldo, still commanding one of the sport’s largest global audiences, used Portugal’s passage into the knockout rounds to place grief, loyalty and aging superstardom in the same frame. For a team seeking progress in the tournament, the tribute gave the result a human weight that extended far beyond the final score.