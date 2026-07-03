Ronaldo scores as Portugal survive Croatia VAR drama in World Cup

Ronaldo struck his first World Cup knockout goal, then VAR erased Croatia’s stoppage-time equaliser and sent Portugal into the round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first World Cup knockout-stage goal and Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 after VAR overturned a stoppage-time equaliser in the round of 32 on July 2, 2026. Gonçalo Ramos then headed the winner late, extending Portugal’s run and turning one review into the match’s defining moment.

Croatia thought they had forced extra time in the 13th minute of stoppage time when Joško Gvardiol bundled in from close range. VAR checked the build-up and ruled the goal out for offside, a decision that preserved Portugal’s place in the knockout bracket and cut off Croatia’s comeback at the very end.

AI-generated illustration

For Ronaldo, the match added a rare marker to a career already defined by records. He was substituted after scoring Portugal’s opener, and the goal was his first in a World Cup knockout match. For Luka Modrić, it likely marked the end of a World Cup career that had already reached the final in 2018 and the third-place playoff in 2022.

The wider frame is familiar for Croatia. FIFA noted in December 2022 that five of Croatia’s previous six World Cup knockout ties had gone to extra time or penalties, and Croatia had won all five. This time the game instead turned on a VAR check and a late header from Ramos, leaving Croatia out and Portugal through to face Spain in the round of 16 on July 6 in Dallas.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The result also sits inside a larger tournament that runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with 64 matches spread across the event. In one of its most consequential finishes so far, technology did not just confirm a call, it authored the closing chapter, deciding whether the night would be remembered as Croatia’s rescue or Portugal’s reprieve.