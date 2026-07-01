Rooftopper proposes on Empire State Building spire, pair arrested

A proposal atop the Empire State Building’s spire ended with Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus in custody after a noon stunt 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan.

A rooftop proposal on the Empire State Building’s spire ended with Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus in custody after police swarmed the tower around noon on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. The pair, both Russian rooftoppers known for climbing skyscrapers without ropes or harnesses, were identified as Ivan Kuznetsov and Nikolau.

Video and witness accounts showed the pair on a tiny platform near the needle, where one proposed before they embraced or kissed. They unfurled a banner reading, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace,”. Their appearance came less than a year after Netflix’s 2024 documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story featured them.

The New York Police Department received 911 calls, and a helicopter response followed as officers cleared the observation deck nearly 1,500 feet above Midtown Manhattan. The couple was spotted about 1,454 feet in the air and spent roughly 30 minutes atop the tower before descending and being taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

AI-generated illustration

The climb was unauthorized but posed no danger to tenants, visitors or observation deck guests. Charges were pending, with possible counts including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal tampering, trespassing, disorderly conduct and possession of burglar’s tools.

The Empire State Building is a 102-story Art Deco icon that opened on May 1, 1931, and stands 1,454 feet tall including its antenna and spire. Construction began on March 17, 1930, and the tower was completed in a record 1 year and 45 days. The building marked its 95th anniversary on May 1, 2026.

Daniel Schwen via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Empire State Building offers a legal version of the romantic gesture on Wednesday: a proposal package on the 86th floor priced at $1,000 per couple.