Rookies Take Center Stage in Fantasy Football Drafts

Expert mock drafts highlight a renewed focus on rookie running backs and strategic picks for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Fantasy football enthusiasts are gearing up for the 2026 NFL season with a renewed emphasis on rookie talent, especially at the running back position. Recent mock drafts from Sports Illustrated and ESPN reveal evolving strategies, spotlighting high-value rookies and the resurgence of the RB-RB approach for team-building.

RB-RB Strategy Resurfaces

According to ESPN’s latest mock draft analysis, the traditional method of selecting running backs with the first two picks—often referred to as RB-RB strategy—is making a comeback. Experts point to the depth of this year’s rookie class as a key factor. The abundance of promising running backs provides fantasy managers an opportunity to build strong foundations early in their drafts. ESPN’s draft simulations consistently saw managers targeting top rookie RBs in the opening rounds, a shift from previous years when wide receivers and quarterbacks were more frequently prioritized.

ESPN analysts noted that teams starting RB-RB often outperformed other strategies in their simulations.

The RB-RB approach is especially recommended when picking within the top five slots, due to the value available among both veterans and rookies.

Mock Draft Insights from Pick 3

Sports Illustrated provided a detailed look at drafting from the third overall spot in a rookie fantasy mock draft. Their experts emphasized the importance of balancing immediate production with long-term upside, recommending managers target a top rookie running back or wide receiver as their anchor.

Sports Illustrated’s mock draft from pick 3 started with a rookie RB, reflecting the consensus that these players offer significant upside.

Subsequent rounds focused on high-volume rookies and value picks among wide receivers.

SI’s analysts stressed that managers should use early rounds to secure starters, and later rounds to stash rookies with breakout potential.

Both outlets agree that the 2026 rookie class features several prospects with immediate starting potential, influencing draft boards across fantasy leagues.

Where to Draft the New Rookie Class

The ESPN mock draft highlighted several rookies projected to make an impact right away. Experts advised fantasy managers to monitor average draft position (ADP) trends closely, as rookie values can fluctuate quickly based on preseason performance and team depth charts.

Early-round rookie RBs are expected to command high ADP, while rookie wideouts may offer value in the middle rounds.

Fantasy managers are encouraged to consult detailed draft listings to identify which rookies landed in favorable situations.

Interactive stats from StatMuse allow players to compare rookie fantasy production and rankings.

Both Sports Illustrated and ESPN recommend targeting rookies who have a clear path to playing time, noting that opportunity is critical for fantasy success.

Additional Factors Affecting Rookie Draft Value

Mock draft experts from both sources highlighted several factors influencing rookie draft value:

Team situation: Rookies drafted to teams with weak depth charts or established offensive lines are more likely to see immediate action.

Rookies drafted to teams with weak depth charts or established offensive lines are more likely to see immediate action. Coaching philosophy: Offensive-minded coaches can accelerate rookie production, especially for RBs and WRs.

Offensive-minded coaches can accelerate rookie production, especially for RBs and WRs. Preseason performance: Early preseason games often have outsized impact on ADP, so managers should track rookie usage closely.

Analysis: Balancing Upside and Risk

The return to RB-RB strategies and the aggressive targeting of rookies reflect both optimism and risk management. ESPN and Sports Illustrated agree that managers must balance the temptation of rookie upside with the volatility inherent in first-year NFL players. By blending early-round anchors with late-round lottery tickets, fantasy teams maximize their chances for breakout performances without sacrificing stability.

As the 2026 fantasy football season approaches, mock drafts from both major outlets underscore the importance of research, flexibility, and monitoring fantasy leaderboards for emerging rookie stars. The consensus: this year’s rookie class is one of the deepest in recent memory, and managers who draft wisely could reap substantial rewards.

Looking Ahead

With the NFL preseason set to reveal more about the new rookie class, both ESPN and Sports Illustrated advise staying alert for changes in team depth charts and injury updates. As ADPs fluctuate and opportunity knocks, fantasy managers who adapt quickly and exploit rookie value are likely to find themselves at the top of the standings.