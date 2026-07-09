Roommate interview to be played in Charlie Kirk murder hearing

A judge will let Lance Twiggs’s recorded interview reach the courtroom, but not every frame of it, as prosecutors use it to probe Tyler Robinson’s intent and the shooting’s planning.

A Utah judge ruled that parts of Lance Twiggs’s recorded interview and video testimony could be redacted rather than played in full as Tyler Robinson’s preliminary hearing moved through its third day in Provo. Judge Tony F. Graf had already kept the hearing open to the public.

Twiggs, Robinson’s roommate and former romantic partner, is at the center of the prosecution’s effort to show more than just opportunity. Prosecutors say Robinson told Twiggs after the shooting that he wished he had not done it, a statement that could help connect the case not only to the killing itself but to Robinson’s state of mind afterward. Court documents also say Twiggs found a note under a keyboard that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” a line prosecutors have used to argue premeditation.

The texts and interview also help reconstruct the hours after the shooting. Prosecutors said Robinson texted Twiggs and described being “stuck in” Orem for a while longer, part of a broader timeline. The hearing also includes rooftop and surveillance footage, along with DNA and ballistics evidence, as prosecutors try to show that Robinson was tied to the attack and to the suspected murder weapon.

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Defense lawyers have pushed back on the strength of that record, questioning the reliability of DNA testing and pressing for more time to review material that includes bullet analysis.

Charlie Kirk was speaking to a crowd of about 3,000 people at Utah Valley University when he was shot, and Robinson was arrested two days later. Erika Kirk has urged that all evidence be shown publicly, saying the courtroom should be open enough to reduce the conspiracy theories that have swirled around the killing.