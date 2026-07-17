Rooney backs Tuchel unless England can land Guardiola

Rooney said England should keep Thomas Tuchel unless Pep Guardiola is available, sharpening the debate over a job shaped by celebrity speculation and unrealistic expectations.

Wayne Rooney said the Football Association should stick with Thomas Tuchel as England head coach unless Pep Guardiola becomes available, placing one of English football’s most influential voices squarely in the middle of the national-team debate. Rooney also said he wants Guardiola to stay at Manchester City beyond this season, arguing that the Spaniard has set “a benchmark” for other managers.

The comments land at a moment when England’s leadership choices are being measured less by continuity than by status. ESPN has said Tuchel and Guardiola are among the candidates the Football Association has sounded out for the next England manager role, a marker of how quickly the conversation turns toward elite names rather than a settled football plan. Rooney’s own view reflects that tension: Tuchel should remain in place unless England can land Guardiola, a standard that effectively makes the Manchester City manager the exception to almost every other option.

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Guardiola has been in charge of Manchester City since 2016, a long stint that has turned him into the reference point Rooney described. On 18 October 2024, Guardiola refused to confirm whether the Football Association had approached him about becoming England head coach, keeping alive the speculation that routinely surrounds the role. That uncertainty has become part of the job itself, with England managers judged against a rotating list of alternatives before they have had time to settle.

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Rooney’s position also revisits his earlier surprise at the Football Association’s decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as England head coach instead of a homegrown coach. That reaction matters because it highlights a familiar fault line in English football: whether the national side should be led by an imported elite manager, a domestic figure with deeper ties to the system, or whoever can best withstand the pressure of constant public comparison. In Rooney’s framing, Tuchel deserves continuity, but only up to the point where Guardiola enters the picture. That is a narrow margin, and it says as much about the expectations placed on England’s manager as it does about the men in contention.