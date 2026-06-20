Root stands between England and record chase against New Zealand

Root’s unbeaten 75 left England 281 short of 463, with a record Test chase and the series hanging on one final day.

Joe Root held England together when New Zealand had turned The Oval into a test of nerve, patience and survival. England reached stumps on day four at 182 for 5, still 281 runs short of an improbable 463 chase, with Root unbeaten on 75 and Harry Brook on 54 after their stand steadied a pursuit that had looked ready to collapse.

The scale of the task was stark. New Zealand’s 391 in the first innings and 362 in the second left England chasing the highest successful fourth-innings target in Test history if they were to get home. The current record remains 418, set by the West Indies against Australia in 2003, and England had already spent much of the match with one eye on the scoreboard and another on the limits of their high-risk method.

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Root’s innings carried added weight beyond the match situation. By moving to 14,000 Test runs, he became only the second batter in men’s Test cricket to reach the landmark, after Sachin Tendulkar. In a side led by Root in Ben Stokes’s absence, that milestone sat alongside a far more immediate burden: making sure England did not surrender their 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first Test at Lord’s by 115 runs.

The pressure on England’s batting was sharpened by the sight of several newcomers in the XI, including Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell and James Rew. Their presence underlined the transitional feel around the side, but it was New Zealand’s bowling that controlled the evening. Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry kept England under constant strain, probing for mistakes and forcing the hosts to find a tempo that balanced aggression with simple damage limitation.

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That tension goes to the heart of England’s Test identity. Their style under Stokes has been built on attacking intent and fast scoring, yet this chase demanded the opposite for long spells: restraint, occupation of the crease and a refusal to lose wickets to momentum alone. Root and Brook gave England a chance to turn a dead-end position into something more, but the final day at The Oval had already become a judgment on whether England’s brave, high-wire approach could survive when survival itself was the only route left. With the final Test set for Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the series was poised on the edge of one of the game’s most demanding asks.