Roque Santa Cruz warns Argentina must keep tactical order against Spain

Santa Cruz said Argentina had to keep tactical order as Spain looked to control possession and set the final’s rhythm in New Jersey.

Roque Santa Cruz said Argentina could not lose its tactical order against Spain as the World Cup final approached in New Jersey, putting discipline against possession at the center of the matchup. The Paraguayan forward's warning matched the basic split in styles: Spain expected to control the ball, while Argentina needed to keep its lines intact and wait for openings. In that frame, possession was not just a number but the method Spain wanted to use to set the pace.

Spain’s plan was framed simply: control the ball without feeding Lionel Messi. That approach fit a familiar Spanish belief that sustained possession can pin an opponent back, compress space and limit counterattacks, especially against a side with Argentina’s individual quality. It also reflected the kind of confident, ball-dominant football that has long defined Spain’s best teams.

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Santa Cruz has made the opposite case before. In 2006 he said, "Es difícil hacer goles si no se juega para adelante," a line that pointed to his preference for purposeful football over sterile circulation. His warning to Argentina followed the same logic: keep the structure, stay compact and avoid giving Spain the kind of clean passing lanes that let possession become control.

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That contrast mattered because the final hinged on which identity could impose itself first. If Spain monopolized the ball cleanly, Argentina would spend long stretches without it and risk being stretched into mistakes. If Argentina preserved its order and forced Spain to attack against a set shape, the game could turn on one recovery, one transition or one lapse in the passing rhythm. In a contest built around control versus disruption, the side that dictated the tempo was most likely to dictate the result.