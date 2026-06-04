Rosalía Postpones Miami Lux Tour Shows After Family Emergency

Rosalía has postponed her Lux Tour dates in Miami due to a family emergency. Fans are urged to keep their tickets as new dates will be announced.

Rosalía has postponed the opening Miami dates of her highly anticipated Lux Tour, citing a family emergency, according to multiple reports. The Spanish pop icon’s decision affects fans set to attend shows in South Florida, who are now being urged to retain their tickets as new dates will be announced.

Tour Opener Delayed in Miami

The Miami New Times confirmed that the Lux Tour’s U.S. opener, originally scheduled to take place in Miami, will not proceed as planned. The publication relayed the message to fans: "Hold onto your ticket", echoing official communications from Rosalía’s team and ticketing partners. No specific rescheduled dates have yet been provided.

Artist Cites Family Emergency

As reported by Miami New Times and Yahoo, the postponement comes after Rosalía cited a family emergency as the cause of the disruption. Details on the nature of the emergency have not been made public, and Rosalía’s representatives have asked for privacy during this time.

Ticket Policy and Next Steps for Fans

Fans who purchased tickets for the Miami shows are advised to keep their existing tickets, which will remain valid for the new dates once announced.

Ticketmaster—the official ticketing provider for the tour—has updated its event status page to reflect the postponement and outlines refund policies should fans be unable to attend the rescheduled concerts.

Additional updates from Live Nation and other promoters are expected as the situation evolves.

Impact on Rosalía’s Tour and the Live Music Industry

Rosalía’s Lux Tour was set to be one of the season’s marquee live music events, following her successful previous tours, which have drawn sellout crowds and significant box office revenue. The impact of postponements like this extends beyond fans, affecting local businesses, venues, and the broader live music industry that has seen a resurgence after pandemic-era disruptions.

While postponements due to unforeseen circumstances are not uncommon, organizers have emphasized their commitment to rescheduling the shows as soon as possible to minimize disruption.

What Fans Can Expect Next

Official announcements regarding the new Miami dates will be made through Rosalía’s social media channels, ticketing platforms, and local press.

Ticket holders should monitor their Ticketmaster accounts for email notifications and further instructions.

Industry analysts note that Rosalía’s previous tours have maintained strong ticket demand even after schedule changes, as seen in historical tour data.

Looking Ahead

As fans await new dates, Rosalía’s team has expressed gratitude for the public’s understanding and patience. The artist’s popularity and consistent ticket demand suggest that the Miami shows, when rescheduled, will remain a major draw for her South Florida audience. Further updates are expected in the coming weeks as more information becomes available.