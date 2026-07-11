Rosie O'Donnell says she had $100 million when she quit talk show

Rosie O’Donnell said she left daytime TV with $100 million in the bank, then turned down another $100 million to keep doing the show.

Rosie O’Donnell said she walked away from her daytime empire with $100 million in the bank, even after Warner Bros. offered her another $100 million to stay on for two more years. The figure puts her exit from The Rosie O’Donnell Show in rare company for a television host, turning a personal career decision into a vivid measure of how much leverage top talent could build at the peak of syndicated TV.

O’Donnell, now 64, made the comments in a Page Six interview published July 11, 2026. The Rosie O’Donnell Show premiered on June 10, 1996, and ended on June 27, 2002, after six seasons. By the time she stepped away, she said she had already accumulated enough money to feel finished, even with a contract offer that would have extended the run and added another $100 million to the total.

Her reason for leaving was not a lack of demand. O’Donnell said she wanted to be more present for her children, including school plays and softball games, a choice that framed her departure as one made from financial independence rather than desperation. In an era when daytime hosts were still being treated as anchor tenants of major entertainment brands, her decision showed how a breakout hit could give a performer enough security to walk away on her own terms.

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That pattern would surface again years later. In 2007, ABC said it was unable to reach a contractual agreement with O’Donnell over The View and that her hosting duties would end in mid-June of that year. Taken together, the two exits sketch a career marked by uncommon bargaining power, but also by repeated inflection points where O’Donnell chose, or was pushed, away from high-profile television jobs after reaching the top tier of the medium.