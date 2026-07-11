Roswell UFO festival draws 12,000 as declassified files disappoint believers

More than 12,000 people came to Roswell’s UFO festival, but the latest declassified files again stopped short of proving an alien coverup.

Preliminary attendance at the Roswell UFO Festival topped 12,000 as the town’s annual celebration ran July 2 to July 4, 2026, and met the latest round of declassified UFO files with familiar letdown. Roswell MainStreet said the crowd showed how deeply the city’s extraterrestrial identity still drives tourism in Roswell, New Mexico.

The festival has been a fixture since 1996, and the International UFO Museum and Research Center opened in 1992, long before the most recent federal document dump. In Roswell, the mythology is now part of the civic economy: visitors come for costumes, panels and the promise that the 1947 incident might finally yield a clean answer.

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Instead, the old pattern held. The Roswell incident dates to July 1947, when the Army Air Forces first described recovered debris as a “flying disc” before later saying it was a weather balloon. The U.S. Air Force’s 1994 report, after what it called an exhaustive search of records, concluded the material was most likely from Project Mogul, a classified balloon project, not an alien spacecraft.

The Trump administration tried to revive public interest in 2026 with a declassification effort under the PURSUE portal, released through the Department of War. The first batch, announced May 8, included 162 files, and additional releases followed in May and June. The official pitch was transparency: let the public inspect declassified records directly and judge the evidence for itself.

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But the files did not produce the kind of revelation believers in Roswell have chased for nearly eight decades. For a city that has built a signature attraction around unanswered questions, that absence mattered as much as any document. The result was less a breakthrough than a rerun, with festivalgoers still filling downtown streets while the government’s latest papers settled little beyond the fact that official ambiguity remains good business in southeastern New Mexico.