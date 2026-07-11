Rotherham former milkman wins £4m Surrey mansion and £250,000 cash

A former milkman from Rotherham landed a £4m Surrey house and £250,000 cash, and is already planning a family “mini-Wimbledon” on the private court.

A former milkman from Rotherham has won a £4 million Surrey mansion and £250,000 in cash, a prize David Roper said has “changed everything” for him and his family. The 58-year-old discovered the result at the end of a busy week at work and was so stunned that he did not even buy a round at his local pub straight away.

Roper’s prize is a six-bedroom Victorian house in the Surrey Hills, set in five acres and fitted with a heated outdoor pool, tennis court, stables, a meadow paddock and a garage. He is already talking about hosting his own “mini-Wimbledon” on the private court, a detail that captures why these prize homes are marketed less like raffle tickets and more like instant lifestyle upgrades.

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Omaze values the house at £4,000,000 and says the furnishings are worth another £170,000, while the cash element brings the total headline haul to £4.25 million. The company also puts the property’s estimated monthly rental income at £10,000, a reminder that the prize is not just a trophy asset but a real piece of property with running costs, upkeep and choices attached to it. A house with a heated pool, five bathrooms and 7,080 square feet of floor space can quickly turn from fantasy into a practical financial decision, whether the winner keeps it, rents it or sells it.

The Surrey draw sits inside Omaze UK’s Million Pound House Draws, a format the company has repeated with homes in Cornwall, the Lake District, the Cotswolds, London, Yorkshire, the New Forest, Cheshire, Sussex, Scotland, Norfolk, Bath and Wirral. In this case, Omaze says the draw also supports Over The Wall Camp, tying the appeal of a life-changing prize to a charity beneficiary and a model that depends on mass participation to make the numbers work.

For Roper, the headline is immediate and personal: a house in one of England’s most expensive counties, a large cash cushion, and a property whose scale alone brings its own responsibilities. The pool needs maintaining, the grounds need looking after, and the decision about whether to move in, rent out or cash in will matter almost as much as the win itself.