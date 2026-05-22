Roy Robertson-Harris Out With Achilles Tear at Giants OTAs

New York Giants defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris suffered a torn Achilles during OTAs, a major setback for the team's defensive plans.

New York Giants defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris has suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the team’s organized team activities (OTAs), multiple outlets reported on Wednesday. The injury is a significant blow to the Giants’ defensive front as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

Robertson-Harris Injured During Offseason Practices

Both ProFootballRumors.com and NBC Sports confirmed that Robertson-Harris sustained the injury during OTAs, which are voluntary offseason workouts held by NFL teams. The reports indicate that he suffered the Achilles tear during practice, a type of injury that often requires surgery and a lengthy recovery timeline—frequently sidelining players for the entirety of the season.

Impact on the Giants' Defense

Robertson-Harris joined the Giants to bolster their defensive line and was expected to play a key role in the team’s rotation up front. His absence creates a significant gap, as the Giants had relied on his veteran presence and productivity. According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, over his career Robertson-Harris has recorded 165 tackles and 11.5 sacks, demonstrating his value as both a run-stopper and a pass rusher. The loss will force the team to adjust their depth chart and potentially seek reinforcements.

Robertson-Harris played all 17 games for the Giants in the previous season, starting 13 of them.

He registered career highs in tackles and tackles for loss during the 2025 season.

The Giants’ defensive line was projected to be a team strength heading into 2026.

Next Steps for New York

With Robertson-Harris expected to miss a substantial portion—if not all—of the 2026 season, the Giants will need to rely more heavily on their young defensive linemen and possibly explore the free agent market for experienced replacements. The team’s overall defensive performance and depth could be impacted, especially in the highly competitive NFC East, where every roster spot is crucial for playoff contention. Current NFL standings underscore the intensity of the division race each season.

Long Recovery Ahead

An Achilles tear is one of the most challenging injuries for NFL linemen, often requiring 9-12 months of rehabilitation. While some players have returned to form after similar injuries, recovery can vary and often includes both physical and mental hurdles. The team has not yet provided an official timeline for Robertson-Harris’ return, but typical recovery windows suggest he is unlikely to play in 2026.

Looking Forward

The Giants will now turn their focus to evaluating roster options and supporting Robertson-Harris through his recovery. As offseason training continues, the injury serves as a reminder of the risks players face even before the games begin. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how the Giants adapt and whether the defensive unit can maintain its projected strength heading into the new season.