Royal Challengers Bengaluru focus on fan engagement, not overseas expansion

RCB’s new owners are staying put for now, prioritizing fan engagement after a $1.78 billion takeover and a year that exposed the risks of massive Bengaluru crowds.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are resisting the global expansion playbook that has swept through cricket’s richest franchise brands. The Indian Premier League champions have no immediate plans to buy into overseas leagues, a signal that their new owners want to build value at home before chasing a wider footprint.

That caution matters because the franchise changed hands only in March in a transaction valued at about $1.78 billion, or INR 166.6 billion. The consortium behind the purchase includes the Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone, and the deal covers both the men’s IPL side and the women’s Women’s Premier League team. Aryaman Vikram Birla was named chairman and Satyan Gajwani vice chairman, putting a new leadership structure in place as the ownership group works through the transaction and regulatory approvals.

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Gajwani has made the first priorities clear: fan engagement, the core business and a deeper connection to Bengaluru. That approach fits a franchise that just delivered its first men’s IPL title on June 3, 2025, ending a 17-year wait, but also one whose biggest asset is local demand that far exceeds supply. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a relatively small venue for a marquee team, with capacity reported at 33,800 in one account and around 35,000 to 40,000 in others, making every home match a scarce ticket commodity. In that setting, retention and engagement can be more valuable than immediate geographic sprawl.

The caution also reflects the stakes around scale. RCB’s title celebrations in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025 ended in tragedy, with 11 people dying in stampede-like conditions around Chinnaswamy Stadium. A later tribunal order said roughly three to five lakh people gathered outside the ground, a reminder that the economics of popularity come with serious operational and safety risks. For a franchise with a huge fan base and a tight stadium footprint, investing in better engagement at home can look like a more disciplined use of capital than rushing into new markets.

Photo by Muhammad Ahsan

That restraint stands out in a league landscape where other owners have already pushed abroad. The Knight Riders group has built a U.S. presence through the Los Angeles Knight Riders and a home venue in California from the 2026 season, showing the kind of international network RCB is not yet pursuing. For now, Bengaluru’s latest owners appear to be betting that a stronger local brand, not a scattered global one, offers the better return.