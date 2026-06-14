Royal family watches RAF flypast at Trooping the Colour farewell

Thirty-one RAF aircraft swept over Buckingham Palace as King Charles III and Queen Camilla watched the finale to Trooping the Colour. The parade marked the fourth such celebration of Charles’s reign.

Thirty-one Royal Air Force aircraft roared over Buckingham Palace as King Charles III and Queen Camilla watched from the balcony, bringing Trooping the Colour to its ceremonial close. The flypast, streaked with red, white and blue smoke from Red Arrows aircraft, turned a familiar royal display into a sharper test of how much symbolic force the monarchy still carries in modern Britain.

The King’s Birthday Parade began at 10:00am at Horse Guards Parade and moved through a morning of military precision before the aircraft crossed above The Mall and Buckingham Palace at 13:00. More than 1,400 officers and soldiers took part, alongside around 200 horses and more than 400 musicians drawn from ten bands and corps of drums. The scale was intended to signal continuity, discipline and national tradition in a single public performance.

Trooping the Colour remains the official celebration of the British monarch’s birthday, even though Charles was born on November 14, 1948. The June observance keeps his official birthday separate from his actual birthday, a convention that has long allowed the state to stage a public ritual around the sovereign rather than the calendar. In 2026, it was the fourth Trooping of the Colour of Charles’s reign.

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That continuity is part of what gives the ceremony its political and cultural weight. Trooping the Colour dates back more than 260 years, and its roots in the Georgian era have made it one of the most enduring fixtures in the royal calendar. The balcony appearance, with the King, Queen and other members of the royal family greeting the crowds below, once again posed the same quiet question that shadows the pageantry every year: which national rituals still bind the country together, and who feels included when they do?

For the monarchy, the answer matters beyond ceremony. The flypast and balcony display offered a carefully staged reminder that royal legitimacy in the 21st century still depends on public recognition, not just constitutional habit. In that sense, Trooping the Colour was not only a farewell to another parade, but a measure of the crown’s standing in the country it claims to represent.