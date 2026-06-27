Russell claims Austrian Grand Prix pole after Verstappen crash triggers yellows

Russell’s 1:06.113 lap beat Leclerc by 0.236 seconds after Verstappen crashed at Turn 9 and triggered yellows. Mercedes also escaped stewards action.

George Russell grabbed Austrian Grand Prix pole with a final Q3 lap of 1:06.113, a run that turned Max Verstappen’s crash at Turn 9 into Mercedes’ opening and delivered an edge over Ferrari. Russell beat Charles Leclerc by 0.236 seconds and Lewis Hamilton by 0.295 seconds, then kept the result after the stewards decided not to take further action over the yellow-flag review.

Russell said he had “a big lift” and was “five tenths up” as he approached the final corner, then crossed the line “two-and-a-half tenths up” despite the warning conditions that had appeared after Verstappen went off on his last flying lap. Only a single yellow was being waved initially, and Russell still found enough commitment to stay quickest through the Red Bull Ring’s final sector.

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Mercedes chief Toto Wolff called the effort a major step up from Russell’s earlier runs. Russell had been lagging behind Kimi Antonelli through the first two qualifying segments before finding a cleaner rhythm in Q3, where Mercedes put the car in the right operating window. Antonelli had provisional pole after the first Q3 runs, only to abort his own final lap when he believed the yellows were double waved. Antonelli later said it was his mistake.

The stewards decided not to take further action over the yellow-flag review. Mercedes showed data that Russell had slowed sufficiently under what was initially treated as a single yellow, and race control upgraded the warning only after Russell and others had already finished their laps. That left Russell’s pole intact and gave him his fourth pole position of the 2026 season, as well as a second straight pole.

Source: formula1.com

Russell arrived in Spielberg after a difficult stretch that included a penalty in Monaco, a retirement from the lead in Canada and pace struggles in Miami. Williams, by contrast, endured a double Q1 elimination, with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon down in 17th and 18th.