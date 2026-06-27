Russell grabs controversial Austrian Grand Prix pole after Verstappen crash

Russell took pole in 1:06.113 after Verstappen’s Turn 9 crash triggered yellow flags, and stewards cleared the Mercedes driver.

George Russell grabbed pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix with a lap of 1:06.113 after Max Verstappen crashed at Turn 9 in the closing moments of Q3 and brought out yellow flags that scrambled the final runs. The Mercedes driver beat Charles Leclerc by 0.236 seconds and Lewis Hamilton by 0.295 seconds, while Kimi Antonelli ended up fourth after holding provisional pole on the first Q3 runs.

The dispute centered on whether Russell had slowed enough for the warning flags. He said he lifted off before the corner and was around 0.5 seconds up at the time, then the FIA stewards reviewed the incident and decided no further investigation was needed. Footage showed a single yellow flag when Russell passed Verstappen’s stranded Red Bull, before the signal changed to double yellows, which only deepened the debate over whether the lap should stand.

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Verstappen had just gone fastest in the middle sector before losing control and hitting the barriers. He walked away uninjured, but the crash left him fifth on the grid and turned the end of qualifying into a tense reset, with Antonelli abandoning his final lap when he saw the flags. The sequence denied Ferrari a front-row lockout and gave Russell back-to-back pole positions in a session that kept changing by the minute.

Leclerc, whose Ferrari was split from pole by less than a quarter of a second, said he was relatively happy to secure a front-row start after several difficult weekends. McLaren’s Lando Norris qualified sixth and Oscar Piastri seventh.