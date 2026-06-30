Russell keeps Austrian Grand Prix pole after Verstappen crash scare

George Russell kept Austrian Grand Prix pole after Max Verstappen’s Q3 crash triggered yellow flags and a stewards review.

George Russell kept pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen’s crash in Q3 at Turn 9 threw the final minutes of qualifying into confusion at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Russell’s lap of 1:06.113 stood after review, leaving Charles Leclerc 0.236 seconds behind and Lewis Hamilton third, 0.295 seconds off the Mercedes driver.

The decisive lap came just moments after Verstappen lost control and hit the barriers, bringing out yellow flags while drivers were on their second and final runs. Russell said he saw the warning, lifted hard into the corner and believed the lap should count because it was a single yellow, not a double yellow. The FIA’s provisional classification listed his pole speed at 235.560 km/h, underlining how little time separated a clean lap from a disputed one.

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That distinction matters because it goes to the heart of fairness in qualifying. A single yellow still demands caution, but the line between easing off enough to satisfy the rules and keeping enough speed to protect track position is exactly where teams fear gamesmanship can creep in. If a late yellow in Q3 can turn into a case-by-case judgment after the session, rivals will continue to ask whether drivers are being rewarded for pushing to the edge of the flag and then relying on the wording of the regulations to save the lap.

Source: formula1.com

Lukas Raich via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Russell said simply: “I feel incredible.” Toto Wolff praised the Mercedes driver for using “all his experience” to deliver what he called an “incredible” final Q3 effort, while Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur had reason to be frustrated after Leclerc was edged out in the middle of the interruption. The ruling left Russell on pole and lifted him to second in the drivers’ standings, a timely boost before Silverstone on 3-5 July, where the same standards on yellow flags will matter again if another late-session caution decides the front row.