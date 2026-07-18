Russell says Mercedes speed issue makes title fight with Antonelli impossible

A hidden straight-line deficit left George Russell nearly four tenths behind Kimi Antonelli at Silverstone, and Russell said it made the title fight “impossible.”

Mercedes has uncovered a straight-line speed problem on George Russell’s car that ran through the British Grand Prix weekend, leaving him nearly four tenths slower than Kimi Antonelli in qualifying at Silverstone and, Russell said, making any title fight “impossible.”

The flaw was not a dramatic mechanical failure but a hidden top-speed deficit on the straights, the kind of weakness that strips away a driver’s options lap after lap. Russell said the problem was “infuriating” and left him “powerless” because he was losing large chunks of time in the straight-line sections and could not match Antonelli or the other Mercedes-powered cars for top speed.

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That mattered immediately at Silverstone. Antonelli took pole position for the British Grand Prix and also won the sprint, while Russell qualified fourth for both sprint qualifying and the Grand Prix itself before going on to finish second in the race. Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said the issue was a priority for the team, and Russell confirmed Mercedes was investigating the cause after qualifying.

The timing sharpened the pressure inside Mercedes’ own championship fight. Russell and Antonelli had already made contact in the Canadian Grand Prix Sprint, and Montreal brought a bigger swing when a power unit failure forced Russell out of the Canadian Grand Prix while Antonelli went on to win for Mercedes. Russell was left dejected after the retirement and later said the championship was Antonelli’s to lose.

Source: formula1.com

By Monaco week, Russell was 43 points behind Antonelli in the title battle, a gap that made every missed opportunity more expensive. The Silverstone problem added another layer of difficulty because it struck at the part of the lap where drivers usually recover time, defend position and set up overtakes, and instead left Russell stranded with no answer on the long runs down the straights.

Jen Ross via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Mercedes said the straight-line deficit was serious and was looking for a fix before the race and beyond. Until that is solved, Russell’s pace in corners will not be enough to offset the loss on the fastest parts of the lap, and Antonelli’s championship advantage will keep growing.