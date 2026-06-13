Russell takes Barcelona pole as Leclerc crashes in qualifying

Russell grabbed Barcelona pole in 1:14.679, while Leclerc’s Q3 crash red-flagged qualifying and raised the stakes for the title fight.

George Russell put Mercedes on pole for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix with a lap of 1:14.679, edging Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli in a qualifying hour that sharpened the pressure around the championship battle. It was Russell’s third pole position of the 2026 Formula 1 season, and it came at a moment when Mercedes needed proof that its pace was more than a one-off.

The result mattered most because of who Russell beat. Hamilton took second and Antonelli was third, giving Formula 1 the same top three it listed after the session and leaving Mercedes with both a front-row start and a clear internal comparison point. Antonelli arrived in Barcelona as the championship leader going into the weekend, which made Russell’s pole more than a headline lap: it was a direct challenge to the order inside the title fight.

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Charles Leclerc’s session ended in the barriers at Turn 4 on his first flying lap in Q3. He ran wide, went off track and hit the barriers, bringing out the red flag and ending Ferrari’s hopes of a late challenge for the front row. Ferrari said Leclerc climbed out unhurt, but the crash turned qualifying into a pressure point for a driver who could least afford to give away track position.

Russell said he felt “in the groove again” and later added that he felt like his “old self again” after bouncing back from a frustrating Monaco weekend. That tone mattered as much as the lap time. Mercedes has spent much of the season trying to turn flashes of speed into a sustained edge, and Russell’s pole over Hamilton suggested the team may finally be seeing its competitive order settle in the right direction.

Marc Alvarado via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Leclerc was just as direct about his mistake, saying he felt “very ashamed” and that there were “no excuses” for the crash. The consequence is simple: Mercedes starts from the best possible position, Ferrari starts with damage to repair, and the 66-lap, 307.236km race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya now carries even more weight. Built as part of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics development programme, the circuit has little room for hesitation, and qualifying made clear how quickly the title fight can swing on one lap.