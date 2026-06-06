Longtime NFL quarterback Russell Wilson confirms his retirement and steps into a new role with CBS Sports' The NFL Today pregame show.

Russell Wilson, one of the NFL’s most accomplished quarterbacks of the last decade, announced his retirement from professional football and his immediate transition to broadcasting as a member of CBS Sports’ The NFL Today pregame show. The news, first confirmed by ESPN and CBS Sports on June 3, marks the end of a playing career that defined consistency, leadership, and on-field excellence.

Wilson Bids Farewell to the NFL

After more than a decade in the league, Wilson’s decision to retire closes the book on a standout career. ESPN reported Wilson’s official confirmation of his retirement, noting that the quarterback will not suit up for another NFL season. The timing coincides with his immediate hiring by CBS Sports, where he will join the network’s flagship pregame program, The NFL Today.

Wilson retires with more than 43,000 passing yards and 336 touchdown passes across 12 seasons, securing his place among the league’s all-time leaders (see career stats).

and across 12 seasons, securing his place among the league’s all-time leaders (see career stats). He led the Seattle Seahawks to their first Super Bowl title and made nine Pro Bowl appearances.

Wilson’s career was marked by durability, missing only a handful of games since his 2012 debut (full stats breakdown).

His 336 career touchdown passes place him among the NFL’s top 15 all-time at the position.

Transition to Broadcasting

CBS Sports announced that Wilson will step directly into a high-profile analyst role on The NFL Today, joining a lineup of former players and veteran broadcasters. The network highlighted his leadership experience and deep understanding of the game as assets that will elevate its coverage for fans across the country.

The NFL Today, one of the league’s longest-running pregame shows, provides in-depth analysis, interviews, and features every Sunday during the NFL season. Wilson is expected to offer fresh perspective drawn from his recent playing experience, adding to a panel that has historically included former stars such as Bill Cowher, Phil Simms, and Nate Burleson (program info).

Legacy and Impact

Wilson’s NFL legacy is secure. In addition to his on-field accolades, he was recognized for his leadership and community impact, both in Seattle and during his later career stops. His career featured:

A Super Bowl XLVIII championship and two NFC Championship appearances

Consistent statistical production, including multiple seasons with over 4,000 passing yards

Standing among the league’s most efficient quarterbacks by advanced metrics

His move to broadcasting continues a trend of former star quarterbacks, such as Tony Romo and Drew Brees, transitioning to national media roles shortly after retiring.

What to Expect from Wilson at CBS

Wilson’s insight as a recent player is expected to bring new energy and expertise to The NFL Today. Viewers can look forward to his breakdowns of quarterback play, preparation, and leadership—a perspective he honed over a career spent at the game’s highest level. CBS Sports has not announced any additional programming for Wilson, but his role on the pregame show is likely to be prominent from the outset.

Looking Ahead

As Wilson steps away from playing, he leaves behind a player record that stands among the best in NFL history. His new challenge—connecting with fans as a broadcaster—offers Wilson the opportunity to shape football conversations for seasons to come.