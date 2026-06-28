Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix to revive title hopes

Russell turned pole into a 1.611-second win in Austria, easing the pressure after weeks of inconsistency and lifting him back to second in the standings.

George Russell used the Austrian Grand Prix to stop the slide and reset his 2026 season, converting pole position into a 1.611-second victory over Max Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The Mercedes driver led all 71 laps on Sunday, June 28, and moved back up to second in the Drivers’ Championship, while Kimi Antonelli kept the championship lead and left Austria still 40 points clear.

The result mattered because Russell arrived under pressure that had built over several races in which he felt nothing quite lined up. He said it had been a tough couple of months and that it often felt like everything was going against him. Russell also pointed to a recurring lack of confidence in getting the car, setup and tyres aligned consistently, a problem that had dulled his ability to turn strong weekends into results.

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Austria offered the opposite. Russell made a clean start from pole, controlled the pace and held Verstappen at bay despite late pressure. It was his second win of the 2026 Formula 1 season and the seventh victory of his career, but more important than the numbers was the timing: it was his first non-sprint win since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, a gap that had begun to look costly in a title race that demands momentum as much as outright speed.

That is why the result changes the picture inside Mercedes as much as it changes Russell’s championship position. Antonelli began the weekend as the points leader and remains there, but Russell’s jump back to P2 gives Mercedes two drivers sitting near the front of the table rather than one carrying the load. For Russell, the win restores leverage in a season that had started to ask awkward questions about whether he could sustain a title challenge against Verstappen and his own teammate.

Ferrari left Austria with a different story. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and Charles Leclerc eighth after both had looked stronger early in the race, only for Ferrari’s afternoon to unravel as the pace faded. The next test comes quickly, with the British Grand Prix set for July 3-5, where Russell will have to show that Austria was more than a release valve and actually the start of a sustained run.