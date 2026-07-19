Russell's Spa crash ends title hopes as Antonelli extends lead

Russell’s first-lap crash at Spa left him 50 points behind Kimi Antonelli, while Antonelli’s sixth win restored control of the title race.

George Russell’s first-lap crash at Spa-Francorchamps left him 50 points behind Kimi Antonelli and turned a narrowing Formula One title fight into a far steeper chase. Antonelli’s victory in Belgium restored the comfortable margin that had been eroded in recent races, while Russell went away from Spa out of the points and short on answers.

Russell said he was “numb to the disappointment” after climbing out of the wreckage, a phrase that carried the double meaning of a driver trying to stay composed and a contender worn down by repeated setbacks. A day earlier, Russell had said a serious issue was slowing his car and ruled out driving style as the cause, pointing to a technical problem before the race-ending crash removed him from contention on the opening lap.

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The Spa result hit harder because Russell had already lost ground earlier in the season after a point-less Monaco and a Canadian Grand Prix retirement pushed him down to third in the driver standings. Another zero in Belgium widened the gap to Antonelli and stripped away the kind of momentum a title run depends on, especially when the season has already been shaped by reliability problems and race incidents.

Photo by INVE MAGAZINE

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Antonelli’s win was his sixth grand prix victory of the season and, with his lead over Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton stretched to 45 points, it underlined how quickly the balance of the championship has shifted. For Russell, the question now is not whether Spa was a bad day but whether the combination of Monaco, Canada and Belgium has already moved his campaign from contention into survival mode.