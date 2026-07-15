Russia accuses Ukraine of terrorism after Sea of Azov attacks

Drone strikes hit 11 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov, rattling a grain corridor that carries about a quarter of Russia’s exports and already lifted wheat futures.

Russia accused Ukraine of terrorism after drones hit 11 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov, a corridor that handles about a quarter of Russia’s grain exports and links the Don River basin to the Kerch Strait. Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said the overnight strike damaged five tankers, five dry cargo vessels and a tugboat, bringing the nine-day total to 116 vessels.

Commercial vessels were unable to enter or leave through the Kerch Strait or the Azov-Don channel, and shipping through the Don-Azov Canal had been suspended after earlier strikes. Russia was preparing to reroute grain shipments away from the Sea of Azov, while the Agriculture Ministry said the disruption would not affect export volumes or domestic food security because cargo could move through alternative ports. Wheat futures rose as traders priced in the risk to export traffic.

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Sergei Lavrov called the attacks terrorism. A Ukrainian military source said Ukrainian forces target only military or combat-support assets and that civilian cargoes are not among them. Ukraine has also stepped up strikes on Russian refineries, fuel depots and ports.

Дар Ветер via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Sea of Azov sits at the mouth of the Don River and serves as a shipping lane for Russia’s southern grain region as well as smaller coastal cargoes. Several grain ships were hit on July 13 and July 14 and caught fire. One earlier strike in the campaign hit 21 Russian oil tankers in the Sea of Azov.