Russia accuses US of failing to honor Alaska summit understandings

Moscow says Washington broke off the Alaska understandings as Ukraine’s drone war and new sanctions talk expose a widening gap between rhetoric and action.

Three senior Russian officials spent three days accusing Washington of failing to follow through on the broad understandings Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump reached at their Alaska summit, sharpening a complaint that has become a public test of whether the Moscow-Washington thaw ever had substance.

The summit, held on August 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, ended without a public breakthrough or any formally announced deal. Yet Moscow has continued to invoke the meeting’s supposed “spirit of Anchorage,” even as the United States has never publicly confirmed any formal agreement from the talks.

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Yuri Ushakov, Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Ryabkov were the officials who raised the charge over the three-day stretch. Lavrov suggested the Alaska meeting may have been a U.S. “ploy to buy time to rearm the Kyiv regime,” while Ryabkov said Washington was departing from the “fundamental understandings” reached in Alaska. The criticism was notable not just for its tone but for its timing, signaling that the Kremlin’s patience with the diplomatic language around the summit may be wearing thin.

The complaint landed as Ukraine stepped up pressure on Russian energy infrastructure. Ukrainian drones hit a major Moscow-area oil refinery in June 2026, in one of Kyiv’s biggest drone attacks since Russia’s full-scale invasion. The refinery was described as the largest fuel supplier to the Moscow region, and operations were reportedly halted after the strike.

At the same time, the Group of Seven meeting in France gave Volodymyr Zelenskiy a platform to argue that Russia was not winning the war. Zelenskiy said the leaders agreed Moscow was not winning and discussed additional sanctions aimed at Russia’s oil exports, banking sector and military production. Donald Trump, after what he called a “very good” meeting with Zelenskiy, said Russia should make peace with Ukraine, though he gave no detailed account of further pressure he was prepared to apply.

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Moscow disputes the idea that it is losing momentum and says it is carrying out heavy attacks of its own. But the public split over the Alaska understandings shows how little trust remains between the two governments: Russia is pressing Washington to honor what it believes was agreed, while the United States has not put any formal deal on the table. The result is a diplomacy track that looks increasingly brittle under the weight of the war.