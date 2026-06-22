Russia closes in on Kostyantynivka, key gateway to eastern Ukraine

Russian troops had pushed into Kostyantynivka, a battered gateway to Donetsk’s remaining fortress belt, as Ukraine fought to keep the east-linked hub from encirclement.

Kostyantynivka has become the hinge point of Ukraine’s eastern defense. If Russian forces took the city, they would be able to push toward Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka, the largest remaining Ukrainian-controlled cities in Donetsk Oblast, and press deeper toward the wider fortress belt that still holds the line in the east.

Recent battlefield assessments said Russian troops had infiltrated parts of the city and were trying to surround it. Ukrainian commanders said the situation remained under control, but acknowledged that Russian troops were active inside Kostyantynivka, a signal that the fight has moved beyond long-range pressure and into street-level contest for a strategic urban hub.

AI-generated illustration

Analysts said Russia shifted its main effort to Kostyantynivka after failing to break through toward Sloviansk. The Institute for the Study of War-linked assessments described the city as Russia’s main objective in its spring-summer 2026 offensive campaign, and Ukrainian officials and analysts said Russian military command had set a May 2026 deadline to capture it. Russian forces did not meet that target, even after adding reinforcements and mechanized equipment.

Photo by Daniel Miller

The city’s military value is tied to geography. Kostyantynivka sits as a gateway to the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk urban area, one of Ukraine’s last major defensive hubs in Donetsk Oblast. That makes the fight there more than a local siege. A Russian advance would not just threaten a single city, but could redraw the battlefield map across the remaining Ukrainian-held part of Donbas.

Photo by Mykhailo Volkov

The civilian toll has been severe. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, almost 70,000 people lived in Kostyantynivka. By 2025, Ukrainian reporting put the population at just over 6,000. Residents have faced drone strikes, ruined roads and shattered infrastructure, while evacuation routes have become so dangerous that some people were forced to walk more than 10 kilometers to reach safety.

Струнин В.С. via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Reporting from June 2026 said Russian forces first entered the city around October 2025 and have since gained a foothold in part of Kostyantynivka, though not yet a decisive operational breakthrough. That leaves the city under grinding pressure, with every Russian gain shrinking Ukraine’s margin for holding the east and every day of fighting widening the cost for the civilians still trapped there.