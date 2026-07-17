Russia detains anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin amid crackdown on dissent

Police briefly detained Boris Nadezhdin north of Moscow days after branding him a foreign agent, then sent him back to court over a Navalny-linked post.

Russian police briefly detained Boris B. Nadezhdin north of Moscow on Monday and later released him with an order to appear in court on Friday. The liberal Moscow municipal deputy, one of Russia’s best-known anti-war politicians, said he knew why officers took him in: “Among our leadership, there is panic and chaos.”

Russia’s Justice Ministry added Nadezhdin to its foreign agents registry on July 10, and authorities accused him of displaying extremist or banned symbols in a case tied to a post linked to Alexei Navalny. The detention and the charges turned a short police stop into another warning shot at a politician whose public profile has long rested on opposing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

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Nadezhdin tried to challenge Vladimir Putin in Russia’s March 2024 presidential election and briefly became the most prominent anti-war challenger on the ballot. Election authorities then barred him from running after they said thousands of the signatures backing his candidacy were invalid and identified errors in his paperwork. That blocked campaign made him one of the clearest examples of how Russia has narrowed the space for opposition politics while preserving the appearance of competition.

The latest move fit that same pattern. By July 13, Nadezhdin had been detained, released, and told to return to court on July 17, a sequence that kept him under official scrutiny even without a prolonged arrest. The case adds to the pressure on anti-war figures who have faced legal designations, administrative penalties, and symbol cases that can be used to punish public dissent without bringing a full political challenge into open view.

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For Nadezhdin, the arrest offered another chance to cast himself as a target of fear inside the Kremlin. For the opposition camp, it underscored how little room remains for figures who are visible enough to matter but still tolerated only until they cross a line drawn by the state.